Everything That Happened During the 2021 Inauguration
Lady Gaga's Inauguration Brooch Would Make Hunger Games' Katniss Everdeen Proud

Lady Gaga wore a giant brooch to Joe Biden's presidential inauguration and Twitter couldn't help but spark comparisons to The Hunger Games. Read on for our favorite tweets.

Lady Gaga is never afraid to make a fashion statement, and that's exactly what she did at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration on Wednesday, Jan. 20. 

The Grammy winner, who performed the national anthem at the Washington, D.C. ceremony, rocked custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture—a fitted jacket in navy cashmere and a skirt in washed red silk faille with a gilded dove of peace brooch—designed by Daniel Roseberry. Naturally, Twitter took note of the daring ensemble, but it was the pin that users were particularly fascinated with.

To be fair, this was no regular brooch. The gold accessory was a life-size dove carrying an olive branch, and though Lady Gaga later took to Twitter to explain the meaningful symbolism behind it—serving as a plea for people to "make peace with each other"—some couldn't help but draw comparisons to the stylings of The Hunger Games

More specifically, Katniss Everdeen and her signature Mockingjay pin.

photos
Statement-Making Fashion at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration

Before long, "Hunger Games" was trending on Twitter, and while Katniss was a popular pick—the official Hunger Games account even made a joke—some compared Lady Gaga to other Panem figures, such as President Snow and Effie Trinket.

Take a look at our picks for the best tweets below.

