TLC's New My Feet Are Killing Me Supertease Might Just Kill You Too

Watch : "My Feet Are Killing Me" Sneak Peek: Warning Graphic Content!

We can't unsee My Feet Are Killing Me's new supertease.

In this exclusive first look for the TLC medical reality hit, which returns Monday, Jan. 25, Dr. Ebonie Vincent, Dr. Brad Schaeffer and Dr. Sarah Haller tackle podiatric medical conditions and procedures you won't believe. (Warning: This trailer features graphic content.)

Dr. Vincent exclusively told E! News, "This season the stakes are higher, and the cases are harder! This upcoming season is filled with patients you were introduced to during our telemedicine series—My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps—as well as new patients. We are going on a journey with all these patients from initial consultations to visits to surgeries. You will see a lot of very rare cases, things you can't even imagine on your own feet."

We're talking everything from a pegleg to elephantiasis to treeman syndrome.

While this show is graphic in nature, leaving the doctors shocked in a few confessionals, the My Feet Are Killing Me medical experts just want to do right by their patients.