Mindy Kaling's 3-Year-Old Daughter Has the Sweetest Reaction to Kamala Harris' Swearing In

Mindy Kaling is celebrating Inauguration Day with her daughter Katherine.

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, The Office alum took to social media to share a rare photo of her 3-year-old girl watching Vice President Kamala Harris on TV as she was officially sworn in ahead of President Joe Biden. Alongside a picture of Kit witnessing the history-making moment, the 41-year-old actress wrote, "She said. 'Is that mommy? It looks like mommy.' Best compliment I ever got! It matters. Happy Inauguration everyone."

Kaling, who is also mom to son Spencer, previously opened up about voting in honor of her daughter. "I want her to grow up with leaders who think and speak with integrity. Who show that measured and thoughtful responses are not a sign of weakness," she wrote in an October Instagram post. "I want her to see that her elected leaders can be the children of immigrants, as her mom is. But most importantly, I want her to see a President and Vice President whose capacity for empathy is their greatest quality. @joebiden @kamalaharris."