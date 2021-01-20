Michelle Obama, Chrissy Teigen and More Celebrate Inauguration Day 2021

Watch : Exclusive: J.Lo to Perform at Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' Inauguration

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are ushering in a new era to the White House.

As the president and vice president were sworn into office on Wednesday, Jan. 20, many celebrities took to social media to congratulate them. In fact, many stars are also in the nation's capital for Inauguration Day. Lady Gaga had the honor of singing the national anthem at the ceremony, while Jennifer Lopez performed "America the Beautiful."

Later on in the day, a star-studded lineup of artists are set to appear on the Celebrating America special, including Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, the Foo Fighters and Bruce Springsteen. The 90-minute program, hosted by Tom Hanks, will also feature Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria.

The president and vice president are also expected to speak during the event, which will air live across all major networks at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesday.