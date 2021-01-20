Joshua Bassett Gives an Update on His Health After Hospitalization

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo: 5 Things to Know About the Singer

Joshua Bassett is on the mend after a health scare.

As fans of the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star may know, the 20-year-old actor was hospitalized on Jan. 14 and had to undergo emergency surgery after experiencing extreme pain. Now, after a few days of rest and recovery, Joshua says he's "feeling much better."

In an Instagram Story post on Jan. 19, Joshua told his 2.3 million followers that he's "getting very excellent care." He added, "really grateful to have so much support in this time and I promise there is much more to come. looking forward to getting back to work."

"thank you all again for your kindness!!!" he added. "love to you all."

On the day of his hospitalization, Joshua—who has been making headlines over a rumored love triangle with his co-star Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter—had just released a song called "Lie, Lie, Lie."