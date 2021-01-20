Cole Sprouse Shuts Down All Hope for The Suite Life of Zack & Cody Reboot

Watch : Cole Sprouse Explains Instagram Hiatus

Although TV revivals continue to be all the rage these days, you really shouldn't hold your breath for an updated version of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody anytime soon.

Cole Sprouse was a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, Jan. 19, where host Drew Barrymore asked him whether he considered the upcoming revival of Sex and the City to actually to be a true revival, given that Kim Cattrall will not be returning as Samantha Jones.

Despite the 28-year-old Riverdale star shockingly admitting to not knowing which one is Samantha (blasphemy!), he then offered a thoughtful take on the potential dangers of heading back to the well. He even weighed in on whether he would be open to revisiting the Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, which turned Cole and twin brother Dylan Sprouse into heartthrobs and household names.

He replied, "Reboots are a tricky thing, you know? The original shows, when they become successful, sit within this golden little plate of nostalgia, and when you modernize it and go back to it, it has the potential to really disenfranchise the original fan base. So it's a very, very touchy thing."