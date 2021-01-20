This Bachelorette Contestant Asks Clare Crawley on a Date After Dale Moss Split

Watch : "Bachelorette" Stars Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Split

Clare Crawley appears to have options following her surprising split from Dale Moss.

Dale confirmed on Tuesday, Jan. 19 that he and Clare had parted ways, which came just hours after E! News exclusively revealed they were "taking time apart." As it turned out, it didn't take long for a familiar face from Bachelor Nation to shoot his shot with the former lead of The Bachelorette.

Spencer Robertson, who was one of four men added to Tayshia Adams' group following Clare's exit with Dale, wrote on his Instagram Story on Jan. 19 just after news of the split broke, "Coffee? @clarecrawley."

As fans recall, Clare was instantly enamored with Dale from the get-go, and so she opted to accept his marriage proposal and leave with him partway through season 16, rather than completing the show's typical journey.

Tayshia then stepped in and was introduced to Clare's remaining guys plus four new additions, including Spencer. The water treatment engineer even received Tayshia's first impression rose but wasn't a major player in the season after that, as he was eliminated a few weeks later.