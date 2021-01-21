See Every Star at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration's Celebrating America Special

Watch : Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' Historic Inauguration: Gaga, J.Lo & More

The 2021 Presidential Inauguration looks a little different from past events, but change can be good and today is proof of that.

In consideration of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Presidential Inauguration Committee decided to skip the usual Inaugural Ball in favor of the star-studded TV special Celebrating America.

Bruce Springsteen kicked things off at the nation's capitol, singing "Land of Hopes & Dreams" on the steps of the Washington Monument and setting the tone for the rest of the night.

Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons carried on this message of positivity by performing their song "Better Days" in Memphis, Tenn.

But it wasn't just musicians and actors taking part in the special. Kim Ng, the first female team manager in the history of the Major League Baseball association, joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in reading former presidential inauguration speeches. And President Joe Biden's friend, Brayden Harrington, made an appearance to honor former President John F. Kennedy.