Why the Sol de Janeiro Products Have the Most Addicting Scent Out There

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You know when you feel like something would totally be a compliment magnet if only social distancing weren't a thing? Well, that's 110% how I feel about the original Sol de Janeiro fragrance.
Between the pistachio, salted caramel and vanilla notes (which are magically never cloying), I practically want to eat my Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. Which has brought me to the conclusion that the Sol de Janeiro hype is in fact real, and also totally justified.
Once you get past spending $45 on a body cream, I regret to inform you that you will never want to use anything else. After trying the bestselling Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, you'll want the Sol de Janeiro perfume, the lip butter and practically everything else the line has to offer in the Cheirosa '62 fragrance as well.
But don't just take my word for it. The addicting Cheirosa '62 scent has thousands of rave reviews, which likely have piqued your interest in the past. So take this as your sign to finally bite the bullet and try three of my favorite Sol de Janeiro products below.
So what's next on my list? Trying out the new Sol de Janeiro Triple Brazilian Butter Hair Repair Treatment in, you guessed it, the Cheirosa '62 scent.
Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
This body cream positively melts into your skin and doesn't feel sticky. Its scent lingers throughout the day and it employs guaraná extract to tighten your skin.
Brazilian Kiss Cupuaçu Lip Butter
This oversize lip butter leaves your lips feeling incredibly soft and smells good enough to eat. Fun fact: You can also use it to moisturize your cuticles and elbows, or apply it to the high planes of the face for a naturally highlighted look.
SOL Cheirosa ‘62
I love layering this eau de parfum with my Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. It's the perfect summer scent (or year-round scent, if you live in LA like me).