Nikki Bella Blindsides Artem Chigvintsev With Huge News on Total Bellas

A Total Bellas blindside.
At least, that's what seems to be happening in this sneak peek of tonight's all-new episode as Nikki Bella delivers some big news to her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. As fans may recall, the couple—who welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Matteo, on last week's Total Bellas—have recently begun to discuss moving to Napa Valley with Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan. But now, it looks as though Nikki is done talking and ready to act.
In fact, as the former WWE star tells Artem over FaceTime in this preview clip, she's so ready to relocate that when their offer on a house falls through, she puts one in on a different Napa house that he's never seen.
"What do you mean you put an offer in on another home?" Artem asks Nikki, who starts to explain that the initial offer didn't go through until he interjects. "I thought we decided not to do anything."
"It's literally 900 feet away from Brie," Nikki explains. "And I assume that since I already put in an offer and you were cool with it, you'd be cool with me just going back and doing some online shopping."
Artem pushes back again. "It seems like you're doing it all yourself," he says. "You're just, like, telling me what it is."
"Well, technically, Matteo told me he wanted to be raised in Napa Valley," Nikki responds, teasing her fiancé. "So I'm just doing what my son wants!"
Jokes aside, Artem—who's calling from L.A., where he's filming Dancing With the Stars—is clearly upset. "I guess she felt like, 'I don't need to talk to Artem about it,''" he tells the Total Bellas cameras. "She knows the situation right now is very different. I did not expect to be back on the show, and now it seems to be that our lives—at least my life, is more concentrated in L.A. so I feel like we probably should've talked before putting an offer on a house."
"We don't even know what the year's gonna look like," Artem continues. "There might be a [DWTS] tour."
"Would you do the tour?" Nikki asks.
That's a decision he'd want to make "together," Artem responds. "You know, like, buying a house and putting an offer..."
"At least a house stays in one place with a family," Nikki fires back. "So, good, then you're happy about the offer."
Artem doesn't react, and instead, asks if they can pause their conversation. Watch the rest on tonight's Total Bellas!