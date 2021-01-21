Nikki Bella Blindsides Artem Chigvintsev With Huge News on Total Bellas

Watch : Nikki Bella Blindsides Artem Chigvintsev With House Offer

A Total Bellas blindside.

At least, that's what seems to be happening in this sneak peek of tonight's all-new episode as Nikki Bella delivers some big news to her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. As fans may recall, the couple—who welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Matteo, on last week's Total Bellas—have recently begun to discuss moving to Napa Valley with Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan. But now, it looks as though Nikki is done talking and ready to act.

In fact, as the former WWE star tells Artem over FaceTime in this preview clip, she's so ready to relocate that when their offer on a house falls through, she puts one in on a different Napa house that he's never seen.

"What do you mean you put an offer in on another home?" Artem asks Nikki, who starts to explain that the initial offer didn't go through until he interjects. "I thought we decided not to do anything."

"It's literally 900 feet away from Brie," Nikki explains. "And I assume that since I already put in an offer and you were cool with it, you'd be cool with me just going back and doing some online shopping."