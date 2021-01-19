Lady Gaga Calls for a "Day of Peace" as She Arrives in D.C. Ahead of the 2021 Presidential Inauguration

Watch : Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Election: Celebrities React

Lady Gaga is leading with love and light.

The "Rain on Me" pop star has officially arrived at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday, Jan. 20. While the 34-year-old musician is set to perform the National Anthem at the highly anticipated event, she's also using her voice for more than just singing.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 19, the Haus Labs founder shared an empowering message about hope and positivity with her millions of followers.

"I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans," Lady Gaga began her caption. "A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance, not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol."

And it appeared Lady Gaga followed her own advice because she was photographed greeting the National Guard soldiers as she left the U.S. Capitol.