Every Moment From the 2021 Inauguration
Buddy and Matteo's First Photo Shoot Will Melt Your Heart on Total Bellas

By Alyssa Ray Jan 20, 2021 3:00 PMTags
Watch: Buddy & Matteo Pose for First Baby Pictures - Cuteness Alert!

Ready for their close-up.

In this clip from Thursday, Jan. 21's all-new Total Bellas, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella take their baby boys, Matteo Chigvintsev and Buddy Danielson, to get photographed. (Spoiler: This may be the cutest thing you'll see today.)

As Matteo is wrapped up in an animal costume, Brie comments, "Nicole, how precious?"

In agreement, Nikki calls the photo shoot "so cute."

And it appears that Matteo is a natural in front of the camera. In fact, Nikki goes on to declare her calm infant a "model."

She adds, "We close and then open to get that perfect look."

Yet, it seems we have Brie to thank for this adorable situation.

Brie asks her twin, "Aren't you so happy I told you to do this?"

We know we are!

As the photo shoot continues, the Bella Twins predict that their boys will become "the future WWE tag champion."

Brie certainly likes the sound of this as she dubs their sons "the Bella boys."

Nikki and Brie Bella's Sons' Cutest Baby Pics

She also notes, "That would be amazing."

Another tag team suggestion? "The Bella bad boys."

In response to this, Brie states, "I can't. My heart's melted."

As E! readers may recall, Brie and Nikki welcomed their sons into the world a day apart in 2020. During last week's episode, viewers watched as both women experienced intense labors.

Thankfully, the moms and babies were healthy and doing well after the births.

Brie even remarked in the previous episode, "This is what my sister and I do together we make twin magic happen."

Their motherhood journey continues on Thursday, Jan. 21.

Catch the sweet photo shoot in the exclusive clip above.

