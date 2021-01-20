LIVE UPDATES

Every Moment From the 2021 Inauguration
See President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' 2021 Inauguration Day in Pictures

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris celebrated 2021 inauguration day with family, politicians, celebrities and more. See all the best photos from Washington, D.C.

It's time for the White House to welcome a few new houseguests.

On Wednesday, Jan. 19, all eyes were on Washington, D.C. as the 2021 Presidential Inauguration marked the commencement of the four-year term of Joe Biden as president and Kamala Harris as vice president of the United States.

Although this year's event saw fewer Americans in attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic and safety concerns, D.C.'s tradition continued as planned with a variety of speeches, special guests and an overall theme of "America United."

While former President Donald Trump previously declined to attend the festivities, former Vice President Mike Pence was expected to be on-hand as well as former presidents including Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

In addition, Lady Gaga agreed to sing the National Anthem before Jennifer Lopez took the stage for a special performance

For those unable to witness the inauguration during the day, there's another way to celebrate later in the night. Tom Hanks will host Celebrating America, a televised 90-minute program that will air live across all major networks at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. Viewers can expect highlights from the day's events, as well as musical performances from Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake and more.

photos
A Guide to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' 2021 Inauguration Day

For now, E! News is compiling the best photos from the 2021 Presidential Inauguration. Keep scrolling throughout the day to see all of the highlights, must-see moments and special guests that left so many people talking.

Alex Wong/Getty Images
Joe Biden

President Being Sworn Into Office

Rob Carr/Getty Images
Lady Gaga

Performing the National Anthem 

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Joe Biden & Barack Obama
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Kamala Harris

Vice President Being Sworn Into Office

Alex Wong/Getty Images
Amy Klobuchar

Minnesota Senator

Shutterstock
Hunter Biden & Ashley Biden

Joe Biden's Children 

Alex Wong/Getty Images
Mitch McConnell & Elaine Chao

Senate Majority Leader and His Wife

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Biden & Harris Family

Arriving on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol

SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Bernie Sanders

Vermont Senator

SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Elizabeth Warren

Massachussetts Senator

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Meena Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris' Niece

Alex Wong/Getty Images
George W. Bush & Laura Bush

    

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Cory Booker & Rosario Dawson
JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Nancy Pelosi

Speaker of the United States House of the Representatives 

Hans Pennink/AP/Shutterstock
Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor 

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Jon Ossoff

Georgia Senator

Jonathan Ernst/UPI/Shutterstock
Lindsey Graham

South Carolina Senator 

Win McNamee/Getty Images
Hillary Clinton & Bill Clinton

     

Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Barack Obama & Michelle Obama

    

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Kamala Harris & Doug Emhoff

Attending church services at the Cathedral of St. Matthew

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Joe Biden & Dr. Jill Biden

Attending church services at the Cathedral of St. Matthew

SplashNews.com
Jennifer Lopez
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Alex Rodriguez

      

