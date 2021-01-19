Dive Into the Magical World of Netflix's Fate: The Winx Saga With All-New Trailer

Watch : TV Shows That Got Us Through 2020

Magic can be dangerous.

This is the warning at the heart of the new trailer for Netflix's upcoming drama, Fate: The Winx Saga. The new show, which will premiere on Friday, Jan. 22, follows a group of fairies attending the magical Alfea College.

And, per Netflix's description, the students will face "friendship, love, rivalries, monsters and a new journey into the Otherworld."

It appears that new student Bloom (Abigail Cowen) is at the center of a lot of the drama teased.

As someone warns the late arrival, "This is something you'll learn your first day in class, fairy magic is linked to emotion. Love. Hatred. Fear. The stronger the emotion, the stronger the magic."

While Bloom seems to struggle at first, she eventually embraces her fiery power. In fact, Bloom may be one of the "most powerful fairies" to grace Alfea College.

Yet, with great power comes great responsibility, especially as threats from the burned ones grow.