Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Cause of Death Revealed

Alexis Sharkey's death has been ruled a homicide.
On Tuesday, Jan. 19, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences confirmed to E! News that the 26-year-old Instagram influencer's cause of death was strangulation.
The autopsy report will be available after law enforcement concludes its homicide investigation.
Back on Nov. 30, 2020, KHOU11 confirmed that Alexis' nude body was found by city workers off of a Houston highway. She was reported missing days before after she missed a movie date with a group of friends. Family members also grew concerned when she didn't post on social media for 12 hours.
Since her remains were found, Alexis' family and friends have been longing for answers as they try their best to mourn. As Alexis' mother Stacy Clark Robinault wrote on Facebook, "We cannot begin to thank you all for your love and the kind words you've extended to our family! Please give us this time to grieve this incredible loss to our family and this world!!! We will miss you, Love!!!!"
Alexis' best friend Tanya Ricardo also spoke out in an interview with KHOU11 where she expressed her shock over the situation. "I mean, just threw her on the side of the road, naked, like garbage. I just, I don't get it," she said. "No one gets away with something like this. No one."
Many family members speculated that foul play could be involved with Alexis' death.
In a previous interview with ABC13, Stacy expressed her belief that her daughter "was murdered" and cited a "mother's gut" for her suspicions. "I learned very young as a mom to trust my gut," she explained. "It's not let me down."
Based on social media posts, Alexis was a fashion and beauty lover who enjoyed spending time with her husband, Tom Sharkey, and friends.
"She was always happy, always had a smile on her face," Tanya previously shared. "A lot of people looked up to her. She was just very, very positive. I don't know who could have done something like this to her."
She added, "Whoever did this, we're going to find them. We're going to do everything it takes. So, everyone can put her to rest in peace."
Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).