Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Cause of Death Revealed

Alexis Sharkey's death has been ruled a homicide.

On Tuesday, Jan. 19, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences confirmed to E! News that the 26-year-old Instagram influencer's cause of death was strangulation.

The autopsy report will be available after law enforcement concludes its homicide investigation.

Back on Nov. 30, 2020, KHOU11 confirmed that Alexis' nude body was found by city workers off of a Houston highway. She was reported missing days before after she missed a movie date with a group of friends. Family members also grew concerned when she didn't post on social media for 12 hours.

Since her remains were found, Alexis' family and friends have been longing for answers as they try their best to mourn. As Alexis' mother Stacy Clark Robinault wrote on Facebook, "We cannot begin to thank you all for your love and the kind words you've extended to our family! Please give us this time to grieve this incredible loss to our family and this world!!! We will miss you, Love!!!!"