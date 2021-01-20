LIVE UPDATES

Every Moment From the 2021 Inauguration
See the Modern Family Cast Then & Now

Modern Family is coming to E! starting today, Jan. 20! See how the stars of the beloved sitcom have changed over the past decade.

Modern Family fans, rejoice: The Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan is headed to E!.

The Emmy Award-winning series bid a final goodbye in April of 2020, but now you can catch your favorite episodes and reunite with beloved characters like Phil, Gloria and Cam right here on E! in between Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Daily Pop and more E! shows.

To celebrate the big news, a special six-hour mini-marathon is airing today, Jan. 20, starting at 5:30 p.m. Fans can go back to where it all began—watching as Cam and Mitchell introduce Lily, Jay gets mistaken for being Gloria's dad and Phil hurts his back after attempting to scare Haley's boyfriend—and in the process, remind themselves why they fell in love with the mockumentary sitcom in the first place.

While you wait for tonight's Modern Family binge-athon on E!, allow us to help you pass the time as we look back at how much the stars have changed over the past 12 years.

Modern Family Cast's Last Day on Set

Scroll through the photo gallery below to check in on the lives of Sarah HylandSofía VergaraJesse Tyler Ferguson and more cast members to see their transformations from 2009 to today!

Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy

Sarah Hyland was 18 when she began playing Haley Dunphy, and is now 30. She's about to get married to Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams, and is working on a pilot with Emily V. Gordon, based on real-life experiences. 

Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy

Ariel Winter was 11 when Modern Family began, and is now 22. She hasn't announced any future projects just yet. 

Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy

Nolan Gould was 10 years old at the start of the series, and he's now 222. He's in an upcoming movie called Camp with Joey King, he's kind of ripped now, and never forget our favorite fun fact about Nolan Gould: He's a member of Mensa! 

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons was three when she joined the cast in 2011, and is now 13. 

Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado

Rico Rodriguez was 10 when the show began, and is now 22. 

Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett

Jeremy Maguire, who plays Joe, wasn't yet born when the shoe premiered in 2009. He was born in 2011, and joined the show in 2015. He's now nine! 

Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy

Ty Burrell was 41 at the start of the series, and is now 53. He's currently lending his voice to Fox's animated series Duncanville

Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett

Sofia Vergara was 36 when Modern started filming, and is now 48. In 2020 she signed on to be a judge on America's Got Talent and is happily married to Hollywood hunk Joe Manganiello.

Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy

Julie Bowen was 39 at the start of the series, and is now 50. She starred in the 2020 filme Hubie Halloween alongside Adam Sandler and is producing and starring in an upcoming pilot called Raised by Wolves.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett

Jesse Tyler Ferguson was 33 during the pilot and is now 45. He hosted HGTV's Extreme Makeover Home Edition reboot and in July 2020, he and husband Justin Mikita welcomed their first child named Beckett.

Eric Stonestreet as Cam Tucker

Eric Stonestreet was 37 when the pilot filmed, and is now 49. 

Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett

Ed O'Neill was 63 when Modern began, and is now 74. 

Reid Ewing as Dylan Marshall

Reid Ewing was 20 when the pilot taped, and is now 32.

