See the Modern Family Cast Then & Now

Watch : Sofia Vergara Feels "Amazing" Accepting Last "Modern Family" Award

Modern Family fans, rejoice: The Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan is headed to E!.

The Emmy Award-winning series bid a final goodbye in April of 2020, but now you can catch your favorite episodes and reunite with beloved characters like Phil, Gloria and Cam right here on E! in between Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Daily Pop and more E! shows.

To celebrate the big news, a special six-hour mini-marathon is airing today, Jan. 20, starting at 5:30 p.m. Fans can go back to where it all began—watching as Cam and Mitchell introduce Lily, Jay gets mistaken for being Gloria's dad and Phil hurts his back after attempting to scare Haley's boyfriend—and in the process, remind themselves why they fell in love with the mockumentary sitcom in the first place.

While you wait for tonight's Modern Family binge-athon on E!, allow us to help you pass the time as we look back at how much the stars have changed over the past 12 years.