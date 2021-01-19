Joe Biden's Daughter Ashley Shares Touching Sign They Received From Beau Biden

Along the campaign trail, Joe Biden's late son Beau Biden was by their side in spirit.
Mere hours away from Inauguration Day, Jenna Bush Hager's sit-down interview with soon-to-be First Daughter Ashley Biden aired Tuesday, Jan. 19 on Today. During the rare interview with the usually private only child of the future president and First Lady-Elect Jill Biden, Ashley reflected on her late half-brother, who she described as "such a fine man...a man of integrity." Tragedy struck the Biden family in 2015 when Beau died following a battle with brain cancer.
"He was 46 when he passed," Ashley told Jenna. "Dad will be the 46th president." That's not the only coincidence Ashley has noticed during her father's run for president.
As she recalled to Jenna, Ashley and her father were in South Carolina in 2020 when they decided without telling anyone to go inside a small community church, where they sat together in the back.
"The song that reminds Dad of Beau is 'He Will Raise You Up on Eagle's Wings,'" she shared. Prepare for goosebumps because as they sat incognito, the song started playing on the speakers inside the church.
"Dad and I looked at each other, started bawling, hugged," Ashley recalled, "and were like, 'This is Beau.'" Joe went on to win the South Carolina primary, eventually became the Democratic nominee for president and will be inaugurated as the elected candidate in front of the Capitol on Wednesday.
"I know Beauie will be there with us," she told Jenna. "He's so proud. He's so, so proud. He's so proud of Dad."
