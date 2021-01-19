Joe Biden's Daughter Ashley Shares Touching Sign They Received From Beau Biden

Watch : Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Election: Celebrities React

Along the campaign trail, Joe Biden's late son Beau Biden was by their side in spirit.

Mere hours away from Inauguration Day, Jenna Bush Hager's sit-down interview with soon-to-be First Daughter Ashley Biden aired Tuesday, Jan. 19 on Today. During the rare interview with the usually private only child of the future president and First Lady-Elect Jill Biden, Ashley reflected on her late half-brother, who she described as "such a fine man...a man of integrity." Tragedy struck the Biden family in 2015 when Beau died following a battle with brain cancer.

"He was 46 when he passed," Ashley told Jenna. "Dad will be the 46th president." That's not the only coincidence Ashley has noticed during her father's run for president.