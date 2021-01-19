Here's What's Coming to Netflix in February 2021

Watch : Popular '90s Black Sitcoms Coming to Netflix

It's never too early to start planning your streaming schedule.

On Tuesday, Jan. 19, Netflix announced a wide variety of TV shows, movies and original projects coming to the streaming service in February 2021.

At the beginning of the month, viewers can travel across the globe from the comfort of their couches with Julia Roberts' beloved film, Eat Pray Love. Or, if you want to go back in time to the holiday season, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation may be the perfect flick. And for those hoping to feel nostalgic, Netflix will stream the first two seasons of Nickelodeon's hit series, iCarly.

It wouldn't be a new month without some original programming courtesy of the streaming service. Prepare to laugh out loud with Tiffany Haddish's latest comedy special. Plus, the wait is almost over! Lana Condor and Noah Centineo will reunite for To All the Boys: Always and Forever just in time for Valentine's Day weekend.

See even more movies and TV shows coming to Netflix below.