A History of Presidential Fashion—In Other Words, A Lot of Navy Suits

Presidents come and go, but navy suits stand the test of time.
On Wednesday, Jan. 20, President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the United States of America's 46th president. While this is the President-elect's big day, we expect many news outlets to report on the fashion of incoming First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Yes, women in power are often fashion trendsetters. But, what about the men in D.C.? Why aren't we talking more about presidential fashion?
The answer: Most Commander-in-Chiefs wear pretty much the same thing.
Regardless of party affiliation, the POTUS uniform consists of a navy, gray or black suit, an American flag pin and a tie (often red or blue). And we expect more of this from President-elect Biden, who loved himself a navy suit on the campaign trail.
The only thing Biden loves more than navy suits? Ice cream and trains.
Of course, some presidents have taken fashion risks over the years. We mean, only Abraham Lincoln could make a massive top hat look good.
And we'd be remiss if we didn't mention former President Ronald Reagan's affinity for a brown suit.
Don't forget, former President Barack Obama once made headlines for wearing a tan suit. More on that later on…
For a closer look at the many navy suits that've graced the Oval Office (and a few stand-out moments), scroll through the images below!
Inauguration Day is Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.