Machine Gun Kelly Admits He's Been in a "F--ked Up Place Personally" for Months

Watch : Machine Gun Kelly Says GF Megan Fox "Saved Him"

It hasn't been the easiest time for Machine Gun Kelly.

On Jan. 18, the 30-year-old artist took to Instagram Stories to share a message with his followers.

"I just wanna say to my fans I've been in, kind of like, a f--ked up place personally for a couple of months in my head," he said. "So, I haven't been that active on socials."

However, Kelly shared some good news regarding his musical film Downfalls High, which premiered on Facebook Jan. 15.

"I just got a call from the label about Downfall Highs. The premiere weekend, we got 12 million views on Facebook, dude," he said, later correcting himself and saying it was actually 16 million. "I'm, like, tripping out."

Kelly also promoted the musical's YouTube premiere and thanked his followers for watching the Tickets to My Downfall-inspired movie, writing, "Thanks to everyone who helped us turn the album into its own world and era."