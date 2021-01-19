Destiny’s Child Star Michelle Williams Claps Back at Comment About Needing to Have Children

Watch : Michelle Williams on Destiny's Child, "The Masked Singer" & More

Michelle Williams will not tolerate shady comments about motherhood.

Under a recent Instagram post, a fan delivered a back-handed compliment to the former Destiny's Child member, writing, "Michelle I love you but you need some children."

Well, that opinion didn't sit too well with the "Fire" singer who swiftly responded with "You're an idiot!!!!" The commenter retorted, "woooooooow that was uncalled for thank you."

Michelle, 41, then gave a lengthier response and she did not mince words. "No, what's uncalled for is you telling a woman that she needs to have children. What if that woman CAN'T have children?? What if that woman DOESN'T WANT children? WATCH YOUR MOUTH and FINGERS."

The star continued, "Don't ever let that come out of your mouth or your fingers on a comment section again to ANYBODY. I would have ignored but too many people need [to] stay out of a woman's uterus!!! Now scram and be blessed!!!"