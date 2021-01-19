Ana de Armas Cut-Out Spotted in Ben Affleck's Trash After Breakup

Watch : Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas PDA-Filled Walk

As they say, it ain't over until...the cardboard cut-out is in the trash?

That's at least the applicable version for Ben Affleck, who is newly single again after his and Ana de Armas' split was confirmed on Jan. 18. The two stars, who are set to appear opposite each other in August's Deep Water, had been dating since at least March 2020. "Both of them have completely full lives in a good way," a source told E! News. "There will always be that love."

While things sound amicable between the now-exes, the trash at Affleck's home painted a slightly more awkward picture. In photos published by The Daily Mail, a landscaper discarded a cut-out of the actress in a garbage can outside Affleck's Brentwood, Calif. home.

It's not the first time the cut-out of de Armas has been seen. In June 2020, it was snapped by paparazzi after a prankster apparently left it outside the Oscar winner's house.