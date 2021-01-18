Justin & JessicaJenelle Evans Jennifer LopezBridgertonPhotosVideos

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Split: Look Back at Their Whirlwind Romance

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have called it quits. To review their relationship, scroll on.

By Elyse Dupre Jan 18, 2021 10:10 PMTags
BreakupsBen AffleckCouples
Watch: Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Are Instagram Official!

It's over for Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.

The 48-year-old actor and the 32-year-old actress have called it quits.  "Both of them have completely full lives in a good way," a source told E! News. "There will always be that love."

The news comes less than a year after the former couple first sparked romance rumors. As fans may recall, the dating speculation started back in March 2020 after the Deep Water co-stars were spotted visiting Havana, Cuba, where Ana was born. The pair then headed off to Costa Rica. After they returned to California, they began quarantining together amid the global coronavirus pandemic. However, photographers managed to snap a photo of them kissing during a walk.

Still, the two continued to keep their romance private. In fact, they wouldn't become Instagram official until April. They went on to spend birthdays and holidays together, and Ana even met Ben's kids: Violet, 15; Seraphina, 12; and Samuel, 8. So, many fans were surprised by news of the split. Neither star has commented on the breakup.

photos
Ben Affleck: Movie Star

To look back at Ben and Ana's romance, scroll on.

@Luz_Cuba Twitter
Spreading Speculation

The two met while filming the upcoming film Deep Water and they formed a connection. In March 2020, they sparked dating rumors after they were spotted visiting Cuba and then Costa Rica. One person named Luz told E! News at the time she even met Ben and Ana in the VIP area of the Cuban Art Factory. 

X17
Sweet Smooches

After they returned to California later that month, they quarantined together. But photographers spotted the pair kissing while out on a walk. At the time, a source said they looked like "total lovebirds."

"They can't get enough of each other," an insider said. "After days of being quarantined and never leaving each other's' sides, they are still laughing, smiling, kissing and hugging."

Ana de Armas / Instagram
Instagram Official

On April 30, 2020, Ana's birthday, the stars became Instagram official. "Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love!" the Knives Out alum wrote on Instagram alongside a few photos with Ben. "Cheers to another great year."

Residente
Packing on the PDA

The following month, Ben and Ana continued to pack on the PDA by appearing in Residente's star-studded music video, where they shared some sweet kisses.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Meeting the Kids

That same month, Ana also met Ben's kids, who he shares with his ex-wife actress Jennifer Garner. "Ana loves kids and couldn't wait to meet them and spend time with them," a source told E! News at the time. "She knows how much they mean to Ben and so she was anxious to be a part of that. She is very sweet and kind to the kids. They immediately warmed up to her and like her a lot. They are all comfortable together and she's very nurturing. Everything has worked out very well."

TheImageDirect.com
Showing Support

In May, the two appeared to still be going strong. "She supports his sobriety and has really helped him stay on track," an insider also told E! News at the time. "She is loving, caring and fun. They are always laughing and making each other smile. Ben is extremely happy with her...Everything seems to work between them, and it's been a long time since he has fallen hard like this."

Instagram
Ben's Birthday

In August 2020, it was Ana's turn to celebrate Ben's big day. The two marked the major occasion with a sweet selfie.

MEGA
A Romantic Reunion

In November, the two traveled to New Orleans, where a source said they were "hard at work on reshoots for Deep Water." Still, they managed to enjoy some one-on-one time together, too.

"Ben seemed ecstatic to see Ana again after he hadn't been with her for a few weeks," the insider said. "They were so happy to be around each other and couldn't keep their hands off one another."

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Thankful for Each Other

At the end of the month, Ben and Affleck celebrated their first Thanksgiving together. A source told E! News Ben's kids came over to his house, where they spent Thanksgiving weekend with him and Ana.

Trending Stories

1

Jenelle Evans Shares Real Reason Jace Lives With Her and Not Her Mom

2

Justin Timberlake Confirms Baby No. 2 With Jessica and Reveals Name

3

Armie Hammer Apologizes to Miss Cayman After Instagram Video Is Leaked

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Jenelle Evans Shares Real Reason Jace Lives With Her and Not Her Mom

2

Justin Timberlake Confirms Baby No. 2 With Jessica and Reveals Name

3

Armie Hammer Apologizes to Miss Cayman After Instagram Video Is Leaked

4

Tom Brady Throws Touchdown Pass to Drew Brees' Son in Moving Moment

5

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Break Up After Less Than a Year of Dating