Chrissy Teigen Sets the Record Straight on "Misinterpreted" Horse Tweet

Chrissy Teigen continues to cope with the loss of son Jack.

The cookbook author took to Twitter on Saturday, Jan. 16 to reveal she has taken up horseback riding lessons as a way to help her manage the stress and anxiety after her pregnancy loss last October.

"My therapist says I need something that I do for just me, as I have absolutely nothing currently lol. Today begins my journey into the horse world. I hope this dude likes me," she tweeted. "he's so handsome and appears lazy, I love."

Though Chrissy had good intentions, a Twitter user accused her of being tone deaf. The person criticized, "A lot of people are unemployed and struggling to feed their family in the midst of a pandemic. Maybe now isn't a great time to say you 'have nothing' so you bought a horse to entertain yourself."

In response, the Cravings author clarified, "a lot of u really misinterpreted this tweet and I guess that's on me. I didn't say I have nothing, I said I have nothing I do for just me."