Siesta Key's Chloe Trautman Says She's Taking a Break From the "Extremely Toxic" Show

Chloe Trautman is clearing up rumors about her status on Siesta Key.

The reality star took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, Jan. 17 and shared that she is stepping away from the MTV unscripted series because it became "extremely toxic."

She posted a quote attributed to the account @spiritualbear that read, "Let people be hungry for you. Be unavailable from time to time, you're focusing on your s--t."

Chloe herself wrote, "I can not stand to see these lies spread anymore. I was not fired. I decided to take a step back from filming because it became extremely toxic. I am unwilling to put my journey and my happiness on the line for fame and money."

The series' original cast member didn't specify what kind of toxicity she was referring to but claimed that the issues will be clear once the upcoming fourth season begins airing.

"You will all have clarity when the show airs," she continued. "Now please stop spreading lies."