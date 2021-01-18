Noah Centineo Undergoes Surgery to Remove Tonsils After 7 Years of "Chronic Tonsillitis and Strep Throat"

Watch : Lana Condor Teases "To All the Boys 3" With Noah Centineo

It's time for Noah Centineo to enjoy all the ice cream he's loved before.

The actor shared on Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 17 that he recently underwent surgery to remove his tonsils after years of enduring throat-related illness.

"Got my tonsils taken out 2 days ago," he wrote. "Goodbye chronic tonsillitis and strep throat. I hope you enjoyed your free stay for the last 7 years."

The 24-year-old star of To All the Boys I've Loved Before posted a carousel that included footage of him appearing quite groggy while in a hospital bed and gown.

"All right, all done," he told the camera, opening wide to show off the new look of his mouth. "Finished it."

This has already been a busy 2021 for the actor, who is set to reprise his role as Peter in To All the Boys: Always and Forever, opposite Lana Condor's Lara Jean. The trailer dropped last week ahead of the Netflix movie's Feb. 12 release and showed Lara Jean deciding whether to join Peter at Stanford in the popular film franchise's third installment.