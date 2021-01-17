Betty White Celebrates Her 99th Birthday With the Re-Release of Her "Long-Lost Series"

Betty White celebrated her 99th birthday with a blast from the past.
On Jan. 17, the Golden Girls alum took to Instagram to express her excitement over the major milestone, as well as the re-release of a talk show she filmed way back in 1971.
"Would you believe it?! It's my 99th birthday which means I can stay up as late as I want without asking," Betty wrote. "I am also very pleased to let you know about the re-release of my long-lost series after fifty years! I am just so proud of the 'Pet Set'. I hope everyone is well and staying safe. We will get through this."
Betty shared a video compilation from The Pet Set, which she produced alongside her late husband Allen Ludden. On the talk show, the Proposal actress interviewed people like Burt Reynolds, Jimmy Stewart, Shirley Jones, Carol Burnett, Mary Tyler Moore and Doris Day. Each star brought along their pet and other animals. Everything from zebras to eagles, were featured on the show as well.
Beginning on Feb. 23, the show will be available to stream on Apple TV, Google Play and Prime Video.
In addition to revisiting a special series from her past, Betty has other plans for her birthday—and they also involve animals!
"Betty was going to run a mile, but COVID has kept her in the house," a rep for the actress told E! News. "Other than this, she will be enjoying a healthy day feeding the two ducks that come to visit her every day."
What would really brighten Betty's day, however, isn't a furry or feathered friend. Instead, it's her longtime crush, Robert Redford. For her 97th birthday, a rep for the star told E! News that her birthday wish is "for Robert Redford to call."
Let's hope Robert doesn't wait until her 100th birthday to give Betty a ring.