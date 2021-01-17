Chicago WestShawn JohnsonBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideos

Barack Obama Shares Heartwarming Tribute to Michelle Obama on Her 57th Birthday

Michelle Obama is certainly feeling the love on her birthday, especially after receiving a sweet message from Barack Obama. Read his tribute below!

One of Capricorn's biggest stars is celebrating her birthday: Michelle Obama!

While the former First Lady hasn't shared any details about how she plans to ring in the occasion, she certainly felt the love on social media. Taking to Instagram, former President Barack Obama celebrated his wife's special day with a heartwarming tribute in her honor.

"Happy birthday to my love," he began his caption on Sunday, Jan. 17, "my partner, and my best friend. Every moment with you is a blessing. Love you, Miche."

Just three months ago, the couple celebrated 28 years of marriage, proving they're the definition of relationship goals. 

"Even with everything going on, I wanted to take a moment to say happy anniversary to the love of my life," Barack shared last October. "Every day with @MichelleObama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human."

Michelle added in a separate post, "28 years with this one. I love @BarackObama for his smile, his character, and his compassion. So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us."

photos
Barack Obama's Biggest Revelations

It's safe to say the pair's love story is unlike any other. Relive their sweetest moments in our gallery below!

Twitter
One-of-a-Kind Love Story

In July 2020, Michelle opens up about her marriage on her podcast. "One of the reasons I fell in love with you is because you are guided by the principle that we are each other's brothers' and sisters' keepers...," she shares. "I can say that my family, my neighborhood, my notions of community growing up shaped that view, and shaped the choices that I made in life as I felt your experiences shape yours."

YouTube
Power Couple

The couple uplifts graduates during the Dear Class of 2020 event.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/Shutterstock
Head Over Heels

The couple exchanges smiles as they wait to greet South Korean President Lee Myung-bak and his wife Kim Yoon-ok.

Twitter
Mother's Day Memory

Picture-perfect! President Obama shares a tender moment with Michelle during their Mother's Day gathering at the White House.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Over the Moon

All smiles! The two unveil their official portraits during a ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in 2018.

MediaPunch/AKM-GSI
It's a Thriller

The duo hands out candy to trick-or-treaters on the south lawn of the White House.

Instagram
A Quick Kiss

The president places a gentle kiss on his wife's cheek.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo/
"Let Me..."

Michelle ensures the president is handshake-ready before their meeting with Singapore's prime minister.

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
Seal of Approval

The President gives the First Lady a thumbs up before meeting with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Ho Ching.

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
Golden Duo

Before their meeting with Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur, the couple sneaks in glances at each other.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Aaaay!

President Fonz gives the camera a thumbs-up while Michelle looks equally bemused.

Leigh Vogel/WireImage
Sharing a Laugh

The adorable couple makes each other giggle before meeting with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Agnese Landini.

Twitter
Four More Years

The duo is captured sharing a long embrace after learning that they will be POTUS and FLOTUS for four more years in 2012.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
A Celebratory Dance

The president and his leading lady celebrate his re-election by enjoying a slow dance at the Commander-In-Chief's Ball in January 2013.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Ballroom Banter

The two share a slow dance at the Neighborhood Inaugural Ball in 2009.

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
A Happy Dance

The duo flashes their gorgeous smiles as they dance at the Obama Home States Inaugural Ball in 2009.

PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Image
Historic Embrace

The pair soaks up the moment at the DNC in 2008, after then-Sen. Obama officially accepted the nomination as the first Black man to be the lead candidate of a major political party.

Scott Olson/Getty Images
Yes, We Can Fist-Bump

The couple shares their excitement at a Minnesota rally after Sen. Obama learned he had clinched the Democratic nomination for president in June 2008.

