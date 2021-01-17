Chicago WestShawn JohnsonBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideos

Jennifer Lopez Claps Back at Botox Claims and Also Denies Cosmetic Surgery

Jennifer Lopez may look the same as she did 20 years ago, but she denies getting cosmetic surgery to alter her appearance. Find out what she told a fan who accused her of using Botox.

By Corinne Heller Jan 17, 2021 4:31 PMTags
MusicJennifer LopezPlastic Surgery
Watch: Jennifer Lopez Admits People's Icon Is Her "Greatest Award"

At age 51, Jennifer Lopez looks pretty much exactly the same as she did 20 years ago. The woman does. Not. Age!

So what gives? Botox? Other fillers? Cosmetic surgery? Well, J.Lo says she's all real. On Friday, Jan. 15, the singer responded to a fan who commented on one of her Instagram selfie videos promoting her JLo Beauty line. The person told her she "definitely" has Botox.

"LOL that's just my face!!!" Lopez wrote. "For the 500 millionth time... I have never done Botox or any other injectables or surgery!! Just sayin'."

She added, "Get you some JLO BEAUTY and feel beautiful in your skin!! And here is another JLO Beauty secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others...don't spend your time trying to bring others down...that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!!"

Last December, Lopez recalled a time when she was in her early 20s and a man she was dating encouraged her to get Botox while they were at a doctor's appointment. However, she said she refused.

photos
Celebs Who've Admitted to Getting Plastic Surgery

"I haven't ever had Botox to this day," the star told ELLE magazine. "And [the doctor] said, 'Did you know you have a little line right here? We should start Botox.' I mean, I had to be 23 years old, right? And I was like, 'I'm going to pass.' I didn't like needles anyway, but the boyfriend's like, 'Yeah, you should start it. I do that.' I was like, no, thank you."

She added, "I just wonder what would've happened to me if I would've started Botox at 23, what I would look like right now. My face would be a totally different face today."

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Claps Back at Claims of Cosmetic Surgery and Botox

2

How Jonathan Scott Became Zooey Deschanel's MVP

3

Phil Spector, Music Producer and Convicted Murderer, Dead at 81

See stars who have spoken out against plastic surgery:

Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

Jenny from the Block continues to look like Jenny from the Block 20 years ago. In January 2021, she told an Instagram user, "I have never done Botox or any other injectables or surgery!! Just sayin'."

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Jennifer Aniston

The 47-year-old actress did have a nose job when she was younger to fix a deviated septum but has spoke out against Botox and other facial fillers.

"There is also this pressure in Hollywood to be ageless," she told Yahoo! Beauty in 2014. "I think what I have been witness to, is seeing women trying to stay ageless with what they are doing to themselves. I am grateful to learn from their mistakes, because I am not injecting s--t into my face."

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow

"I've probably tried everything. I would be scared to go under the knife, but you know, talk to me when I'm 50. I'll try anything. Except I won't do Botox again, because I looked crazy," the actress told Harper's Bazaar in 2013.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Drew Barrymore

The actress told InStyle magazine in 2012, "I say, don't fight the rings on the trunk of a tree. Just keep counting 'em."

"The idea of not looking like myself scares me," she added.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
Emma Thompson

The actress told The Telegraph in 2011, "I'm not fiddling about with myself. We're in this awful youth-driven thing now where everybody needs to look 30 at 60."

Aurore Marechal/Sipa USA
Meryl Streep

The actress told Good Housekeeping in 2008. "You have to embrace getting older. Life is precious, and when you've lost a lot of people, you realize each day is a gift."

David Buchan/Getty Images
Jodie Foster

"Nah. It's not my thing," the actress told MORE magazine in 2007. "I don't have anything against it for other people. Whatever they want to do, I'm fine with it. For me, it's really a self-image thing. Like, I'd rather have somebody go, "Wow, that girl has a big nose" than 'Wow, that girl has a bad nose job.' I'd rather have a comment about who I am than about something that identifies me as being ashamed of who I am."

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lady Gaga

In 2011, the pop star told Harper's Bazaar, "I think that promoting insecurity in the form of plastic surgery is infinitely more harmful than an artistic expression related to body modification."

Kristen Stewart

The Twilight alum told Harper's Bazaar U.K. in 2015 she will "never" get plastic surgery, adding, "I am so freaked out by the idea of doing anything. And maybe that's completely arrogant but I don't want to change anything about myself. I think the women who do are losing their minds. It's vandalism."

LGjr-RG /PacificCoastNews
Kate Winslet

In 2011, the actress told the U.K. newspaper The Telegraph that cosmetic surgery goes against her morals, the way her parents brought her up and what she considers to be "natural beauty."

"I will never give in," she added. "I am an actress, I don't want to freeze the expression of my face."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Claps Back at Claims of Cosmetic Surgery and Botox

2

How Jonathan Scott Became Zooey Deschanel's MVP

3

Phil Spector, Music Producer and Convicted Murderer, Dead at 81

4

15 Secrets About Bridgerton, Your Latest Netflix Obsession

5

Chris Harrison Tells Bachelor Nation Fan to “Suck It”