Celebrity Stylist Brad Goreski Reveals His Predictions for a New Era Fashion

Lights, camera... glam!
With awards season on the horizon, Brad Goreski is spilling the tea on his fashion predictions with E! News. Whether the celebrity stylist is dressing the biggest and brightest stars in entertainment or commenting on their style choices, there's no denying he's a red carpet pro.
That's why he's giving pop culture fans a taste of what's to come in the next couple of months when the Golden Globes, Grammys and more shows are scheduled to air. However, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Brad also understands just how much fashion has evolved in the last year.
"The red carpet dressing is very interesting because the rules are completely broken now," he tells E! News. "We've seen everything from people wearing custom pajama sets to other people wearing custom couture gowns."
Despite this new era of red carpet style, Brad explains why it's something worth celebrating. As he describes, "I think it's really great that each individual can exercise their personal style and how they feel in this moment of the virtual world."
"For the upcoming award season, I've been getting emails from designers about dressing some of my clients and I think design houses are still willing to make custom gowns if a celebrity wants it," he points out. "I also think they're willing to make something that's more low-key."
"But," he continues, "I think that element of spontaneity and not knowing what to expect is a little exciting because we don't really know how we're going to see celebrities look."
When it comes to trends, Brad explains there's "a lot of optimism in fashion right now." From look-at-me prints to larger-than-life silhouettes, the fashion expert notes this is a time to get out of your comfort zone.
"There's a lot of bright colors," he shares, before adding his other predictions, "There's another big push for florals again this year. Everything from very feminine day dresses to athleisure, like all floral sweat suits. The bold shoulder is definitely here to stay, which is great for the Zoom culture we're living in right now."
"Pastels are also super big," he continues, "I like all the pale pink, pale lavender, pale greens, pale yellows, there's something super romantic about those. Tie dye is definitely here to stay as well and I'm also loving the patchwork trend—whether it's a patchwork suede bag or boot."
In fact, Brad jokes he's ready to fill up his closet with some new items this season. He confesses, "I've got a pastel lavender suit in my shopping cart right now that I'm going to check out."
Luckily, he's partnered with Capital One Shopping, which makes that process oh-so-easy. "I love shopping and I also love saving money," he explains of the partnership, adding that the service automatically scans coupon codes while also giving you credit, so "you're getting the best deal that's out there."
"This actually just happened to me while I was shopping in-between phone calls," he reveals, "And my [credit] was a 1.5 percent for this [purchase]."
Major trends and shopping aside, Brad predicts people's idea of glam will change once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
"I hope we're going to return to dressing up," he expresses, "I think people are going to really want to put a lot of effort into their outfits once we're meeting each other for dinner again, going out dancing and going to events."
Put simply, "I think people are going to dial it up... I think there's going to be a nice return to just putting our best foot forward."