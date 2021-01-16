Bow Wow Responds to Backlash After Performing in Packed Nightclub Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Bow Wow may be in the dog house, but he's breaking his silence.
"I just woke up... aww god. Here we go," the Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta star captioned his Twitter post on Saturday, Jan. 16, after discovering he was trending on the social media platform.
As for why the rapper became a hot topic? A day prior, Bow Wow took to Instagram Stories to share a behind-the-scenes video of his upcoming performance at a Houston, Texas nightclub. In the brief clip, the club not only looked jam-packed but some attendees appeared to be maskless amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Although Texas has allowed bars to operate under certain circumstances, many online called out the Like Mike star and those at the event. One Twitter user wrote, "So wait, people risking their life in a packed club to see BOW WOW??? BOW WOW?"
"I get it; we all miss going out to concerts and clubs, etc. but Houston... that Bow wow concert was not worth risking the health of ya'll loved ones," another user shared, with someone else adding, "Imagine risking your life or someone else's life for Bow Wow in 2021.... Houston going out bad..."
A few celebrities and public figures also commented on the event.
Zach Braff shared, "I thought about it and have decided I'm not willing to die for Bow Wow."
"For... Bow Wow...," Natasha Rothwell put it simply. #OscarsSoWhite creator April Reign wrote, "Y'all clowned Bow Wow for having 15 women in that rowboat, acting like he was doing something special, so he threw a whole mask-optional concert in the middle of a [pandemic]. Mr. Wow's ego sure is fragile. And potentially deadly."
After receiving backlash, Bow Wow took to Twitter to defend himself with a series of posts. However, he has since deleted his tweets.
"Man I been hosting parties all last year. I wore my mask in the club. I can't host with that thing on," one message read, with the musician claiming he "wore" his mask up until he performed his 2005 hit track, "Like You."
"That's the thing IT WASN'T MY PARTY. But of course ima get the blame," he shared in another tweet. "I don't want folks thinking I don't care ya know..."
In a separate post, the 33-year-old singer revealed that he was tested for COVID-19 "twice." He also noted, "Keep sanitizer on me at all times."