Ryan Reynolds Records Heartwarming Video Message for 11-Year-Old Boy Battling Cancer

Ryan Reynolds proved he's a real-life superhero when he answered the call of a 11-year-old boy battling cancer and sent him a personalized message of hope.

This week, the 44-year-old Deadpool actor recorded and sent the clip to fellow Canadian native Brody Dery about a day after Twitter users, including two lawmakers, drew the actor's attention to a request from the boy and his mom to get in touch.

"Brody, it's Ryan Reynolds," the actor says in the video, which aired on Canada's CKPG-TV and was posted on Twitter by reporter Caden Fanshaw. "I just heard a little bit about your story and I wanted to send you this video and let you know that I'm thinking about you and I'm sending you tons of love and I'm sending you strength, whatever strength I've got."

Ryan continued, "Man, you have a ton of people in your life that love you so much. I know you've been going through it, I know it's been a challenge lately but you know something, Brody, you're jus the man for the job. So I'm sending you lots of love. I hope I get to meet you in person one of these days and hang in there. OK, pal, bye."

Brody, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments for stage 3B Hodgkins Lymphoma, was overjoyed to receive Ryan's video message and he and his family have watched it over and over, his mother, Randi Dery, told CTV News.

"His jaw hit the floor," she said of her son's reaction. "He keeps saying, 'I feel special – I feel like I'm the movie star.'"