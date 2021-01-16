Mandy Moore Shares Chic Maternity Portrait as Due Date Is "Almost" Here

Watch : Mandy Moore Opens Up About Her Pregnancy Struggles

If Mandy Moore's pregnancy portraits are any indication, then she's going to have one stylish baby boy.

On Friday, Jan. 15, the mom-to-be shared a look at her photography session with Jenna Jones on Instagram. She captioned the black and white picture, "Almost there."

The This Is Us actress shared additional photos of herself in a Monique Lhuillier gown and a Jonathan Simkhai little black dress on her Instagram Story, where she referred to her son as "BBG."

It's clear that Mandy cannot wait to finally meet her little one. In her 2020 People's Choice Award acceptance speech, she said, "To the love of my life, Taylor, I'm so excited to bring this baby boy into my life with you."

But husband Taylor Goldsmith definitely seems like he's more excited. On the musician's Instagram, he describes himself as a "Future Dad" in his bio. Additionally, he said that 2021 is going to be his and Mandy's "best" year yet, and it doesn't take a genius to understand why.