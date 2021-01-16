Save Up to 88% Off on Cozy-at-Home Essentials at Nordstrom Rack's Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
With so much time spent at home, we're looking for deals on cozy essentials. And luckily, just in time for the long weekend, Nordstrom Rack has the perfect sale going on.
Below, shop our favorite finds from their cozy-at-home essentials sale including brands like Barefoot Dreams, Madewell and more.
Madewell Three-Pack Ankle Socks
We love the retro colorway of these socks. Check out the ruffle detail on the front pair.
Philosophy Purity Made Simple Cleanser
A clean, make-up free face is positively essential while cozying up at home. You're getting such a great deal on a big bottle of Philosophy's beloved Purity Made Simple Cleanser here.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw
Have you ever seen a better deal on a Barefoot Dreams blanket? There's no blanket softer, and this is your best chance to get one at a bargain.
Blissy Mulberry Silk Standard Pillowcase
Silk pillowcases promise benefits to both your hair and skin. Pick from several different colors in this one.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw
We love this warm gray version of a Barefoot Dreams throw.
Joe's Jeans Strappy Nightgown
This nightgown is both cute and comfy. It has a strappy back and comes in black as well.