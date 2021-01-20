Teen Mom's Briana DeJesus Discovers Shocking Family Secret: She Has a 14-Year-Old Brother

Nobody saw this news coming!

On Tuesday, Jan. 19, MTV premiered a brand-new special titled Teen Mom 2: Briana's Family Secret where Briana DeJesus discovered she has a 14-year-old brother named Kevin.

It all started when the reality star posted a photo of her mom and estranged father on Instagram. Soon after, a follower messaged Briana writing, "I don't know if you knew, but you have a brother." After further investigating, the 26-year-old Florida resident confirmed the news was true.

"Throughout my whole life, I only thought I had one sibling and that was my sister Brittany and then out of nowhere, a 14-year-old brother," Briana shared. "At first, I was upset because like damn, all these years, nobody told me about him. That's so messed up. Then another part of me was like, wow, this is so cool. I have another sibling. I've always wanted more siblings."

Although the family faced difficult conversations about the past and what to do moving forward, Briana, Brittany and their mom Roxanne DeJesus ultimately decided to host Kevin in Florida.