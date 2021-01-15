Sex and the City Author Applauds Kim Cattrall's "Brilliance" After Defending Reboot

Watch : Kim Cattrall Subtly Addresses "Sex and the City" Reboot

Sex and the City fans know friendship never goes out of style. But this one seems like it might be so last season.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are all set to return for HBO Max's SATC revival, And Just Like That, with each reportedly making $1 million per episode.

However, the character that truly brought the "sex" to the series might not be returning. Actress Kim Cattrall, who portrayed the sex-positive Samantha Jones, isn't part of the new show. She offered her subtle explanation by liking a post claiming she is "doing what is best for you" and "putting yourself first."

We couldn't help but wonder... What does the original Sex and the City author have to say?

And just like that, Candace Bushnell weighed in, telling Page Six on Jan. 13, "You know what, I think it's fine. Kim is a grown woman. She is 64 and she's made a decision that I'm sure she has 10 very good reasons for and I respect her for that."