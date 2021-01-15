Zac Hanson and Wife Kate Expecting Baby No. 5

Watch : Hanson Gush Over Their Fans of 25 Years

Zac Hanson is about to be a father of five!

The "MMMBop" musician and his wife Kate are expecting their fifth child, a baby boy, People reported on Jan. 15.

Zac told the outlet, "We're so happy and thankful for the things 2020 got right, especially this little guy coming in March! Here's to fresh starts and new beginnings."

The couple, who married in 2006, also share children Mary Lucille Diana, 4, George Abraham Walker, 7, Junia Rosa Ruth, 10, and John Ira Shepherd, 12.

Zac, the youngest member of the '90s band Hanson, proved his love for Kate is still going strong when he wished her a happy birthday in November.

The 35-year-old drummer wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday to my favorite person in the world," adding that she's "just as beautiful as the day we met 20 years ago." These days, Kate proudly calls herself a reader, introvert and book club president.