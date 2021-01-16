Ulta's Love Your Skin Sale: Enjoy 50% Off First Aid Beauty, Crepe Erase & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're in need of a new skincare routine to help you achieve the glowing skin of your dreams, Ulta has you covered! Now through Jan. 23, enjoy incredible savings during Ulta's Love Your Skin Event. Every day, the beauty retailer will be offering new deals on popular skincare brands like Dermalogica, First Aid Beauty, Ursa Major, PMD and more!
Today's deals? Enjoy 50% off select products from Crepe Erase, Pür, First Aid Beauty and Dermalogica!
Keep scrolling to shop today's skincare deals at Ulta.
Ultra Repair Cream Minis Original & Pink Grapefruit Infusion
This mini cream duo includes eczema-fighting ingredients like colloidal oatmeal, shea butter and ceramide 3 for long-lasting hydration.
PÜR Submerge Overnight Detox Anti-Pollution Moisturizer
For a healthier-looking complexion, this overnight moisturizer will help diminish the look of fine lines and provide skin with extra hydration.
Dermalogica Active Moist
With a prebiotic moisture complex, this moisturizer will help with excess oil, dryness and dullness. And it won't leave you feeling greasy!
Crepe Erase Overnight Facial Plumping Treatment
Apply daily to your face and neck, and benefit from 9 super hydrators that will help to visibly plump and soothe tired-looking skin
PÜR Lit Mist Illuminating Setting Spray
Take this spray with you on the go so your skin will remain hydrated, energized and glowing with a hint of shimmer.
PÜR Hazy Daze CBD Soothing Eye Cream
Pür's plant-powered, CBD-infused eye cream will wake up tired eyes thanks to a blend of green tea, mushroom and sunflower seed extract.
For more steals and deals, check out the Best Deals From Walmart's MLK Day Sale 2021!