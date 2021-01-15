WandaVision's Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany on Their Onscreen Marriage and How Vision Is Alive

Finally, WandaVision is here.
It's only the first two episodes and neither one does much in the way of explaining WTF is going on, but still, it is here and it is simply a delight for all of our eyeballs. Why are Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) starring in a sitcom? Why do the decades keep changing? How did she get pregnant so quick? Where is the Marvel in all of this? Why is everyone calling Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) by the name of Geraldine? How is Vision even alive? We don't know, and we almost don't care—key word almost.
For now, the show is just a very fun, slightly surreal time-traveling sitcom about two superheroes masquerading as a regular suburban couple, and it offers a glimpse at a pair of characters who have only previously gotten as much spotlight as you can get in a movie with 40 other characters that doesn't have your name in the title.
"I think we get to see them try and be your average married couple, desperately," Olsen told E! News of Wanda and Vision's journey on the small screen. "And we get to see them become parents. We get to see lots of colors of their relationship from love and responsibility and respect and maybe some secrets and maybe some things that wrap up...maybe we get to witness their first disagreement and things like that. So it's, you know, it's a fully fleshed out relationship which is different than what we saw on the in the Marvel films."
Bettany said that the show will delve into what really makes Wanda and Vision special, aside from the fact that she's an all-powerful witch and he's an android created by Tony Stark.
"I think that there are lots of relationships where people are merged, and often merged in really bad ways, and they often meet the worst parts of themselves but they still connect," he said. "I think Wanda and Vision connect at the right and good parts of themselves. That's what makes them such a strong unit."
Vision, of course, was heartbreakingly destroyed at the end of Avengers: Infinity War by Thanos, since he's basically powered by the Mind Stone and Thanos needed that to murder everyone. So far, there's been no explanation as to why he's back and able to take part in this series. Olsen promised "there's more on that later," and Bettany could only say that fans shouldn't be worried that Marvel is just ignoring the fact that Vision "died."
"What I can tell you is that for anybody who's panicking that Marvel are breaking the rules, Marvel would never break the rules," he said. "They might bend rules but they would never break rules. And again, that will make entire sense for fans."
Behind the scenes, Olsen and Bettany got to build a working relationship that became much deeper than the one they had time to develop while filming various Avengers movies. Hit play on the videos above and below for more from the stars!
Wandavision is now streaming on Disney+ and new episodes arrive every Friday.