Kelly Clarkson Says Celebs Were "Really Mean" and "Rude" to Her During American Idol Days

Kelly Clarkson may be a bona fide idol these days, but she faced some tough critics early on in her career.

On the Jan. 15 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the "Behind These Hazel Eyes" singer thanked guest Jennifer Love Hewitt, who appeared virtually in the studio, for being kind to her at an awards show when she was on American Idol in 2002.

"You ran up to me right when [I was in the] final three of Idol. We were just so slammed, and everything was happening in a whirlwind," Kelly explained to the 9-1-1 actress. "People were really mean to us, because we're from a talent show, and it was the first season. Everyone was so rude to us on the carpet, at the show. It was so bad. It was a horrible experience. You came up to me, ran up to me out of nowhere, and said 'Oh my gosh, I'm really rooting for you.'"