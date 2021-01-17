Chicago WestShawn JohnsonBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideos

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Chrissy Teigen and Taraji P. Henson showed off bold new hues, while Dua Lipa shook up her signature look.

By Tierney Bricker Jan 17, 2021 11:00 AMTags
It's just hair, right? 

Celebrities were fully embracing that thought process this week, with several stars debuting bold new looks.

Not only did Chrissy Teigen take a walk on the purple side, but Taraji P. Henson took on her second daring color change that even Cookie Lyon would be impressed by. Finally, Dua Lipa switched up her color and cut with a major makeover that left fans shook. Like we said, it's just hair, right?

Aside from these hair transformations, this week also saw beloved reality star Catherine Giudici opening up about her postpartum weight loss journey and Ethan Suplee updating his followers on his impressive fitness goals. If you need any inspiration to keep up with your resolutions, these two should definitely help you stay motivated.

Finally, we're still not over a hot new couple revealing their adorable nicknames for one another. Seriously, you'll probably start using the cute pet name for the actor moving forward.

Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising transformations of the week...

ABC/Getty Images for dcp/Instagram
Dua Lipa

The "Levitating" singer kicked off 2021 with a major makeover, saying goodbye to her signature brunette hair for a dramatic blonde 'do.

Along with the dye job, Dua also returned to her other roots: She brought back her famous bob. The 25-year-old not only went lighter but she chopped off her long locks and even got blunt bangs.

"new year same me soz [aka sorry]," Dua captioned her Twitter and Instagram posts unveiling the look.

Instagram/Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen

"the wig life ... chose me," the supermodel captioned an Instagram photo of herself rocking long lavender locks. 

Teigen has previously teased a colorful transformation after experimenting with a purple hair filter on her Stories, writing, "well I absolutely have to do this when I get home."

After documenting the installment process, performed by stylist Jayy HairStyles, Teigen rocked her new look at the grocery store, asking her followers, "Is this hot girl shit?"

Yes, yes it is. 

Instagram/Catherine Giudici Lowe
Catherine Giudici

The Bachelor Nation fan favorite took to Instagram to show off her postpartum weight loss journey after she and husband Sean Lowe welcomed their third child, daughter Mia, in December 2019.

"As we kick off a new year, I'm feeling so grateful for my health," the Nutrisystem ambassador wrote. "After having Mia Mejia, Sean and I started on the @nutrisystem Partner Plan and I've lost 20 lbs! Losing weight can be really frustrating sometimes, so having a buddy to keep you motivated can make a huge difference. Plus, a little friendly competition never hurt anyone." 

Getty Images, Jonny Marlow at Early Morning Riot; @jonnymarlow @laurengottmakeup
Ethan Suplee

One year after surprising fans with his body transformation, the Remember the Titans star offered an update on his ongoing fitness journey.

"Last year I set a goal of having visible abs, here's where I got to," Suplee shared in the caption before going on to reveal his 2021 goal. "This year I would like visible obliques. It's going to be a wonderfully tough year."

In January 2020, the actor and podcast host detailed his lifelong mission to lose weight, revealing he had lost and gained at least "1,000 pounds" over the years. 

Instagram/Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson

The Empire star has had a busy 2021 so far, at least when it comes to switching up her hair color.

Less than two weeks after debuting purple locks, Henson shared a new fuchsia hue on Instagram, fittingly captioning the selfie with the hashtag #hairchameleon. 

Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey

It looks like this hot new couple is still deep in the honeymoon phase.

While some couples choose the typical terms of endearment, like babe or boo, these two took a more literal approach to the term "pet names," because it turns out the Creed actor refers to Harvey as his "turtle."

His nickname was revealed in the comment section of one of Harvey's recent Instagram posts, which features the bustier-clad starlet playing with cake in honor of her 24th birthday. He wrote under the sexy photos, "Gimmie!! Sheeesh!! Happy Birthday Turtle!!"

Harvey responded with her own lovey-dovey name for Jordan, writing, "Thank you nugget."

Trending Stories

1

How Jonathan Scott Became Zooey Deschanel's MVP

2

15 Secrets About Bridgerton, Your Latest Netflix Obsession

3

Chris Harrison Tells Bachelor Nation Fan to “Suck It”

