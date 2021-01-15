Kristin Cavallari Has the Best Response to Critics of Her Parenting

Watch : Stephen Colletti Reacts to Kristin Cavallari Dating Rumors

Kristin Cavallari has a word for her critics.

During a virtual interview on Good Morning America the Very Cavallari star addressed the recent remarks surrounding her parenting skills.

"To be honest, I don't read comments on Instagram so I don't catch wind of those comments unless my best friend Justin [Anderson] decides to go on and read my comments and respond to people or whatever it is," the Laguna Beach alum explained on the Jan. 14 episode. "But, you know, I gotta tell you. My oldest son is eight and a half and the second I became a mom, people would always love to criticize my decisions. It's the one area in my life that I'm so confident in."

The cookbook author continued, "I know what a good mom I am. I know that I'm doing the best for me and my family and so it's really just noise to be honest. I don't let any that stuff really affect me."