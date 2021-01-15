Katie Price Shares Decision to Place 18-Year-Old Son Harvey in Residential College

Watch : Sia Fires Back at Critics Over Autism Representation in "Music"

British reality star Katie Price has spoken out about her decision to place her firstborn son Harvey in a residential college.

In a new interview with The Sun, the 42-year-old mom of five and longtime TV personality candidly reflected on the life-changing decision for Harvey, 18, who is autistic and partially blind. "It's so upsetting to think I won't see him every day," Katie told the outlet, "but this is the best thing for Harvey and we have to think positively because I don't want him to think I'm just getting rid of him."

Despite their physical separation, Katie is looking forward to the resources her son will have access to. "This is his chance to live an independent life, learn skills and socialize with people other than me," she shared with The Sun. Still, the distance will be difficult. "When he's three hours away it will break my heart," she said, "because I won't be able to get there as I've got to juggle him with my other kids."

"We have an incredible bond," Katie noted. "I don't know how Harvey will react or how he'll feel when I can't get to him. It's too painful to think about."