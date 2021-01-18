Ice-T Jokes About Going From Robbing Banks to Playing a Cop for 22 Year on SVU

Twenty-two years and going strong.
E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's brand new episode of USA's Straight Up Steve Austin with special guest Ice-T. In the preview, the hip-hop star reflects on over two decades of playing NYPD sergeant Fin on NBC's hit drama Law & Order: SVU and how ironic the successful role is given his criminal past.
"Playing a police! How the f--k?!" Ice-T laughed in the video while chatting with Steve Austin. "I went on the show to do four episodes, man. Here it is, we're starting the 22nd season. I can't really explain it man."
"Is it still fun?" Steve asked.
"Yeah, it's fun because of the work environment," the actor replied. "Here's a funny story for you. So when I first got on the show I was with Richard Belzer. And I was there for about three months and they were like, 'Well, Ice, you're not bonding with the group.' Meaning I guess they didn't think I was gonna go out to lunch with them and all that. I was just saying my lines."
Ice-T continued, "And I told them I said Chris, Mariska, Belzer, Dan. I said I used to rob banks. I don't need to like you guys. I just need to know you know how to drive, you know how to control the room, you know how to go in the safe, you know how to listen to the radio. Guess what? After we rob some banks, we'll be the best f--king friends in the world. And we've been robbing the bank for 22 years."
Ice-T also told E! news exclusively of his sit-down with the former WWE star, "Stone Cold Steve Austin is truly a cool motherfucker but then again his name is 'Cold.'"
