Kate Bosworth Shares the Ultimate '90s Throwback Photos With Chris Evans

Talk about a blast from the past!

On Jan. 14, Kate Bosworth posted photos of herself hanging out with Chris Evans on the set of their 2000 movie The Newcomers.

"Hey Capt. America, a little help pls??" she captioned the snapshots. "(asking for a 15 yr old from the late 90's ...) @chrisevans."

Of course, fans couldn't get enough of the throwback, with many of them commenting the now 38-year-old actress and 39-year-old actor looked like "babies" in the pictures.

"Truly," Bosworth replied to one fan. "How is he normal looking and I look so fckn dorky."

While Bosworth may have felt like a "full dork," her followers had nothing but high praise. "You both look great," one commenter wrote. "Pair of you haven't' aged at all."

Added another, "Aww this is so cute!"

The Blue Crush alum also had a #nofilter message for today's social media stars, writing, "I would like to point out to all teen influencers looking flawless on Insta…This is how we used to roll in the '90s."