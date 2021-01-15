Joshua Bassett Undergoes Emergency Surgery After "Worst Pain of My Life"

Joshua Bassett is in the hospital and recovering from surgery for an unspecified health issue.

Just hours after releasing his new single "Lie Lie Lie," the 20-year-old performer stunned fans by posting a video to Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 14 of himself in a hospital bed and gown. He explained that he underwent surgery that night after experiencing intense pain and is staying there to rest and recuperate.

"welp... not the first place i assumed i'd be on my Lie Lie Lie release day... the ER!! (before you ask, no it's not covid.)," Joshua captioned the video. "after an unknown, uncomfortable feeling turned into, times 10, the worst pain of my life, i figured i'd just try to sleep. after multiple, very very ugly days and nights, i had no choice today but be taken to the hospital."

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star praised the hospital staff as "the sweetest, most professional people" who have "made me feel very safe." He said that he will have more clarity about his condition in the morning, but judging by the fact that he laughed from his bed in the footage, he appeared to remain in good spirits.