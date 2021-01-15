Emma Thompson Joins Netflix’s Matilda Movie Musical as Miss Trunchbull

Watch : Emma Thompson Sings Mary Poppins

From Harry Potter to Nanny McPhee, Emma Thompson turns any kid's movie into pure gold.

Now, the Oscar winner is taking on yet another, more nefarious, role from our childhoods: Matilda's villainous headmistress Miss Trunchbull, who used to haunt our nightmares for throwing kids into the Chokey.

On Jan. 14, Netflix confirmed Thompson is officially joining its upcoming Matilda musical movie. The cast also includes 11-year-old Alisha Weir as the bookworm Matilda and 007 actress Lashana Lynch as the beloved Miss Honey.

Of course, the Roald Dahl book was adapted for the big screen in 1996, starring Mara Wilson and Danny DeVito, who also directed the nostalgic hit. We will never forget the infamous chocolate cake scene with Pam Ferris playing The Trunchbull. And remember when she swung Amanda around by her pigtails? Or when she drank newt water?!

Then, about 10 years ago, Dennis Kelly and Tim Minchin turned the children's classic into the West End show Matilda the Musical, which inspired the Netflix adaptation.