Read Céline Dion’s Touching Tribute to René Angélil 5 Years After His Death

In the words of Céline Dion, love can touch us one time and last for a lifetime.
The five-time Grammy winner is paying tribute to her love of a lifetime, her late husband René Angélil, five years after his death. He died in 2016 at age 73, following a longtime battle with throat cancer.
On Jan. 14, Céline marked the anniversary of his passing with a photo of two lovers holding hands.
She wrote, "There's not one day that we don't think about you. We're reaching out to you now more than ever, to guide us, protect us, and continue to watch over us."
The 52-year-old singer hopes René will "shine your love on the entire world, to all those at this very moment, who are facing incredibly difficult times," possibly referencing the global pandemic.
She ended the note with, "You are in our hearts and in our lives forever. We love you," and signed it from herself and their son René-Charles, 19, and twin boys Nelson and Eddy, 10.
In October, she celebrated the twins' birthday with another message about her husband, telling them he was "for sure watching over you, so very proud."
When René's health worsened in 2014, Céline took a break from her Las Vegas residency. He had a tumor removed from his throat the year prior, and began his recovery process at their Las Vegas home.
Céline said in a statement, "I want to devote every ounce of my strength and energy to my husband's healing, and to do so, it's important for me to dedicate this time to him and to our children."
The pair married in 1994 and stayed together for more than 20 years, despite a highly-publicized 26-year age gap. Vogue recently revisited their December wedding with vintage photos, showing the couple at the Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, Canada. Céline was glowing in her famed Mirella and Steve Gentile dress, with a headpiece featuring 2,000 Swarovski crystals.